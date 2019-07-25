Soslkjaer su Lukaku: "Deve recuperare il terreno perso. Serve pazienza"

© foto di

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, tecnico del Manchester United, ha parlato di Romelu Lukaku, attaccante nel mirino dell'Inter. Queste le sue parole riportate dal Corriere dello Sport: "Non è piacevole se un calciatore salta una buona parte del lavoro fisico e tattico durante il precampionato. Lukaku dovrà recuperare il terreno perso, ma intanto negli ultimi giorni ha lavorato con un fisioterapista perché si era fatto male in allenamento: non è niente di grave altrimenti lo avremmo rimandato in Inghilterra, ma c’è bisogno di pazienza".