Spal, Colombarini: "Mi tengo Lazzari. Quote club? Se qualcuno vuole..."

© foto di Insidefoto/Image Sport

Il presidente della Spal, Francesco Colombarini, ha spiegato in che condizioni versa la società ferrarese. "Abbiamo chiuso il bilancio in pareggio - afferma il patron - e speriamo di fare altrettanto per quello della stagione a venire. Ma i costi aumentano. L'invito è agli imprenditori, di entrare in società. Le quote si possono cedere anche in toto, ma no. Il primo passo è come sponsor. poi ci possono essere trattative per chi vuole partecipare a livello di quote. Contatti ne abbiamo già avuti, ma non di nostra soddisfazione. Lazzari rimarrà a meno di proposte clamorose", riporta La Nuova Ferrara.