SPAL, Felipe: "Resettiamo subito. Perso perché poco concentrati"

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Il difensore della SPAL Felipe ha parlato al termine della sconfitta casalinga contro il Frosinone: "All'inizio avevamo il pallino del gioco e siamo partiti bene, poi purtroppo facciamo fatica quando troviamo squadre che si chiudono. Dobbiamo essere bravi a resettare subito perché la vittoria contro la Roma non è stata un caso come non lo è stata questa sconfitta. In futuro dovremo essere bravi a sfruttare meglio il campo di casa negli scontri diretti. Avremo subito la possibilità di riscattarci contro la Lazio, non sarà semplice ma in questi match siamo sempre molto concentrati. Il paradosso è che ci preoccupa più giocare contro le cosiddette piccole che contro le big. Abbiamo perso perché siamo stati meno cattivi e meno concentrati rispetto ai nostri avversari".