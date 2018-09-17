  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

SPAL, Kurtic: "A Ferrara l'ambiente perfetto per trovare continuità"

17.09.2018 23:21 di Giorgia Baldinacci   articolo letto 1094 volte
SPAL, Kurtic: "A Ferrara l'ambiente perfetto per trovare continuità"

"Almeno lui non ci ha fatto gol", scherza il tecnico dell'Atalanta Gian Piero Gasperini scherzando con l'ex Jasmin Kurtic che questa sera festeggia la vittoria della Spal con la doppietta di un altro ex, Andrea Petagna. "Questo è il calcio, ognuno dà il massimo per la propria squadra, come ho fatto per il mister e l'Atalanta quando ero a Bergamo", risponde al siparietto il centrocampista.
Rivedi l'atmosfera di Bergamo a Ferrara? "Ho trovato l'ambiente giusto dopo due anni e mezzo meravigliosi all'Atalanta, tanto di cappello per quello che hanno fatto per me. Qui ho rivisto un bel gruppo, un grande mister a cui piace far giocare la palla, e noi lo stiamo mettendo in campo".
Trequartista? "Non devo essere discontinuo, adesso sto facendo il mio per la squadra e tutti lo dobbiamo fare come questa sera. Tra tutti Petagna, che si è sacrificato molto e ha meritato due gol. Ha detto che deve offrirci la cena, aspettiamo il momento giusto (ride ndr)", ha concluso ai microfoni di Sky Sport.
