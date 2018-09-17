SPAL, Petagna: "Partita speciale per me, ma voglio vincere"

© foto di Federico Gaetano

Vuole continuare a stupire la SPAL che, con una vittoria, volerebbe al secondo posto n classifica insieme al Napoli. Prima del match, ai microfoni di Sky Sport, è intervenuto Andrea Petagna proprio per parlare del delicato impegno contro l'Atalanta: “Sarà una partita speciale per me, sono stati due anni fantastici, ma oggi dobbiamo far punti e raggiungere l'obiettivo. Finalmente giochiamo nel nostro stadio, è uno dei più belli e vogliamo far bene davanti ai nostri tifosi. I miei gol? Speriamo già stasera, ma prima di tutto viene la squadra. Speriamo di fare bene perché vorrebbe dire competere per obiettivi alti”