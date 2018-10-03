Spalletti: "Spero che la migliore Inter debba ancora arrivare"

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Luciano Spalletti non si accontenta. Dopo il secondo successo in Champions, il tecnico dell'Inter risponde così alla domanda sulla migliore versione della sua squadra:"Spero che debba ancora arrivare. Credo che questa squadra possa fare ancora meglio, nonostante si sia fatta una gara molto positiva, sia in attacco che in difesa. Non sappiamo ancora quando dobbiamo addormentare una partita e si fanno scelte contrarie a quello che è il momento della gara. Resta una grande prestazione e sul carattere e la personalità si sono visti davvero dei grandi passi in avanti".