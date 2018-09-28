Spalletti su Inter-Fiorentina: "Il tocco di Hugo era un netto fallo di mano"

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Le polemiche post Inter-Fiorentina tengono ancora banco. Ne ha parlato in conferenza stampa il tecnico nerazzurro Luciano Spalletti: "Messaggi dai fiorentini? Mi hanno tirato qualche battuta che io restituisco a voi. Giusto che se si sentono colpiti reagiscano di fronte. Hugo però il pallone lo tocca e questo è fallo di mano netto. Il pallone cambia direzione, ha un'impennata evidente. Ognuno dica quello che vuole ma i fatti sono evidenti. Se si vuol far casino va bene, ma la storia è questa. Firenze è la mia città e con i fiorentini voglio rimanere in ottimi rapporti".