Stella Rossa, Jovancic: "Tenuto testa al Napoli contro le previsioni"

Dusan Jovancic, calciatore della Stella Rossa, ha commentato così la sfida col Napoli: "Abbiamo lasciato l'iniziativa al Napoli, un grande rivale, ma il punto è un grande successo. Tutti avevano previsto una sconfitta pesante contro ogni avversario del girone per noi, ma già alla prima giornata abbiamo dimostrato che non sarà semplice batterci. Siamo grati ai tifosi per il sostegno. Ci siamo difesi bene, ma abbiamo provato anche a far male: ho provato a tirare in porta, ma Ospina ha fato una bella parata. Spero di segnare la prossima volta", riporta Tuttonapoli.net.