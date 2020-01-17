TMW - Bjarnason-Brescia, l’ufficialità può slittare... perché è venerdì 17

© foto di Insidefoto/Image Sport

Birkir Bjarnason al Brescia, tutto fatto ma probabilmente non arriverà l’annuncio in giornata. Nessun intoppo, semplicemente è... venerdì 17. Una data che il presidente delle Rondinelle Massimo Cellino non ama particolarmente. Bjarnason al Brescia, ci siamo. Ma per mettere tutto nero su bianco bisognerà attendere ancora qualche giorno...