TMW - Bologna, terzino sinistro e centrocampista titolare i prossimi obiettivi

Fonte: Dario Ronzulli

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Dopo l'acquisto di Skov Olsen, il Bologna per il momento non ha intenzione di fare altre operazioni di mercato per quanto riguarda l'attacco. Solo se arrivasse un'offerta clamorosa per qualche giocatore della rosa (Santander, ndr) allora il club prenderebbe in considerazione l'inserimento di un altro innesto.

Prossimi obiettivi - Chiuso il reparto avanzato, i prossimi obiettivi sono un terzino sinistro che faccia da vice Dijks e un centrocampista titolare da inserire immediatamente nella squadra di Mihajlovic.