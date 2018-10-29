TMW - Conte a Londra, incontro con il Chelsea. Real in attesa: le ultime

© foto di Imago/Image Sport

Antonio Conte e il Real Madrid, prove di avvicinamento. L’allenatore si trova a Londra, dove sta risolvendo le vicende burocratiche con il Chelsea e la questione legata alla buonuscita. Sono ore importanti e per le 19 è previsto il Consiglio d’Amministrazione in casa Real Madrid. Se Conte non dovesse fare in tempo domani l’allenamento sarebbe diretto da Santiago Solari in previsione della Coppa del Re. Intanto Lopetegui questa mattina saluterà la squadra e poi l’esonero sarà solo una formalità. Il Real Madrid vuole accontentare Antonio Conte, cresce la fiducia ma tanto dipenderà dall’esito del summit con il Chelsea. L’alternativa individuata dalla società spagnola è Roberto Martinez. Ma tutto fa pensare che Antonio Conte sarà il nuovo allenatore del Real Madrid, già nelle prossime ore. Seguiranno aggiornamenti...