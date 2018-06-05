TMW - Fiorentina, Bigica: "Dedichiamo questa finale ad Astori"

Fonte: Dal nostro inviato, Simone Lorini

Davide Astori è sempre nella mente e nel cuore della Fiorentina. Prima squadra o Primavera che sia. Nel corso della conferenza stampa successiva alla vittoria contro l'Atalanta nella semifinale delle Final Four del campionato Primavera, Emiliano Bigica, tecnico dei giovani viola, ha voluto mandare un messaggio speciale: "Voglio dedicare il raggiungimento di questa seconda finale in tre mesi al nostro capitano Davide Astori: è una persona che a Firenze, e non solo, ha lasciato il segno".