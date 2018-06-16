TMW - Helveg: "Delaney vale i 22 milioni. Dolberg era umile, ora scomparso"

Thomas Helveg, ex terzino di Udinese, Milan e Inter, oltre che della nazionale danese, ci dice la sua sui nuovi talenti della Danimarca. Ecco un estratto dell'intervista rilasciata a Tuttomercatoweb:

Recentemente un giocatore danese, Thomas Delaney, è stato acquistato dal Borussia Dortmund per 22 milioni

"È un centrocampista che macina tanti kilometri, è sempre in movimento e per me uon degli elementi più importanti della squadra. Inoltre è bravo negli inserimenti in area e dico che il prezzo che ha pagat il Borussia Dortmund è congruo".

Dolberg è stato convocato per l'infortunio di Bendtner. L'ultimo anno ha fatto registrare un passo indietro dopo le promesse di due stagioni fa

"Sinceramente non ho capito in che stato si trovi adesso. Quando era emerso il suo talento devo dire che mi piaceva un sacco, sembrava un ragazzo umile. Ultimamente è scomparso e quando è in campo non ha la stessa grinta di prima".