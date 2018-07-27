TMW - Juve, terminato l'incontro con Lucci per il ritorno di Bonucci

Fonte: dal nostro inviato a Milano, Alessandro Rimi

E' terminato in questo istante l'incontro tra Alessandro Lucci e Fabio Paratici, agente di Leonardo Bonucci e direttore sportivo della Juventus, per il ritorno del difensore in bianconero dal Milan. Un contatto annunciato, quello tra le parti, con la società piemontese che adesso dovrebbe prenderli nuovamente anche con Leonardo e con il Milan. Una trattativa che procede senza sosta. Dall'altra parte, i rossoneri premono per Mattia Caldara, con la Juve che, nonostante le dichiarazioni di facciata, non molla: tutto sul grande ritorno di Bonucci in difesa.