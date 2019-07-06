  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

TMW - La Fiorentina a Moena: siparietto tra Veretout e un tifoso del Milan

06.07.2019 13:00 di Daniel Uccellieri   articolo letto 1301 volte
Fonte: Dall'inviato Pietro Lazzerini

La Fiorentina è arrivata pochi minuti fa a Moena, sede del ritiro estivo del club viola. Tanti giovani fra i convocati di Montella e solo qualche "big". Presente anche Jordan Veretout, il giocatore più chiacchierato del mercato della Fiorentina. Il francese, che ha chiesto la cessione al club viola, è stato fermato da alcuni tifosi all'uscita del pullman per autografi e selfie di rito. Tra questi un bambino tifoso del Milan che, dopo aver ottenuto un autografo sulla propria maglia, ha chiesto ripetutamente al francese di andare dai rossoneri. Veretout ha sorriso e ha proseguito verso l'hotel, evitando di rispondere ma divertito dalla richiesta.

Per poter vedere questo video hai bisogno di Flash, se devi installarlo segui il link: Installa Flash.

Per poter vedere questo video hai bisogno di Flash, se devi installarlo segui il link: Installa Flash.

EDITORIALE DI: Niccolò Ceccarini

Icardi-Juventus, decisivi gli ultimi giorni di mercato. De Ligt arriva, Paratici a caccia di un esterno sinistro: ipotesi Darmian. Bianconeri ancora in pressing su Chiesa. Marotta e Ausilio al lavoro per anticipare l’arrivo di Lukaku

