TMW - Mertens-Callejon, ADL: "Se vogliono fare marchette in Cina vadano"

Fonte: Da Napoli, Antonio Gaito

Aurelio De Laurentiis ci va giù pesantissimo su Dries Mertens e José Callejon, calciatori in scadenza di contratto che al momento non hanno raggiunto un accordo per il rinnovo. Interrogato sul tema a margine dell'intervista concessa ai media presenti a Palazzo San Giacomo, il numero uno del Napoli ha risposto così: "Non sono assolutamente disposto a fare uno sforzo importante. Se uno vuole fare le marchette in Cina per vivere due o tre anni di merda questo è un problema suo nel quale non posso entrare. Se considerano i soldi un fine andassero in Cina, io non posso considerare la Cina una concorrenza".