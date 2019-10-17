  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
TMW - Mertens-Callejon, ADL: "Se vogliono fare marchette in Cina vadano"

17.10.2019 14:53 di Raimondo De Magistris  Twitter:    articolo letto 2168 volte
Fonte: Da Napoli, Antonio Gaito

Aurelio De Laurentiis ci va giù pesantissimo su Dries Mertens e José Callejon, calciatori in scadenza di contratto che al momento non hanno raggiunto un accordo per il rinnovo. Interrogato sul tema a margine dell'intervista concessa ai media presenti a Palazzo San Giacomo, il numero uno del Napoli ha risposto così: "Non sono assolutamente disposto a fare uno sforzo importante. Se uno vuole fare le marchette in Cina per vivere due o tre anni di merda questo è un problema suo nel quale non posso entrare. Se considerano i soldi un fine andassero in Cina, io non posso considerare la Cina una concorrenza".
