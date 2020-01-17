TMW - Milan, Gabbia in uscita: l'agente in sede per valutare le proposte

Fonte: Da Casa Milan, Antonio Vitiello

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Il difensore classe '99 Matteo Gabbia è destinato a lasciare il Milan a titolo temporaneo in questa finestra di calciomercato. Il calciatore ha diverse richieste anche dalla Serie A, tra cui la SPAL, e in questi minuti il suo procuratore Tullio Tinti è andato in sede per fare il punto della situazione.