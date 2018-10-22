TMW News - Icardi Re di Milano. Presidenza della FIGC a Gravina

C'è il derby di Milano al centro del TMW News di oggi, 22 ottobre 2018. Mauro Icardi il protagonista della stracittadina che ha incoronato l'Inter. Questa mattina, però, siamo stati anche a Roma dove c'è stata l'elezione di Gabriele Gravina come presidente della FIGC e da lì abbiamo realizzato diverse interviste. Focus, infine, su Juventus e Roma, squadre che domani saranno impegnate in Champions League. Per vedere il TMW News clicca sul video in calce o sull'icona VIDEO se ci seguite da App.