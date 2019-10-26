TMW - Rubinho: "L'Atalanta non mi sorprende, Gasp ti fa andare a mille"

Intervistato in esclusiva da TMW, il portiere brasiliano Rubinho ha parlato anche del suo ex allenatore ai tempi del Genoa, Gian Piero Gasperini: "La sua Atalanta non mi stupisce affatto. Le squadre del Gasp vanno sempre a mille all'ora, i suoi calciatori rendono tutti al massimo e sono competitivi all'estremo. Nessuna sorpresa, dunque, per la grande partenza in campionato di quest'anno. Quella nerazzurra ormai è una certezza della Serie A, così come lo stesso mister Gasperini. In bocca al lupo a lui e a tutti i miei ex compagni per questa stagione!".

Leggi qui l'intervista integrale di TMW a Rubinho!