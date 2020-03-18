Toccante messaggio di Szczesny: "Fiero di condividere con gli italiani questo momento"

Un lungo messaggio di speranza dal portiere della Juventus Wojciech Szczesny su Instagram, che spiega il momento che sta vivendo personalmente il polacco e in generale il paese che lo ha accolto da ormai diversi anni: "Mentre ci continuiamo a preoccupare per le nostre famiglie e per i nostri cari, pregando che non siano affetti dal virus, continuiamo a chiederci come questo sia potuto accadere. Domande a cui potremmo non avere mai una risposta. Ma ci interroghiamo anche sul futuro: come questo cambierà la nostra società? Le cose torneranno alla normalità? Mi ha fatto pensare... Uno potrebbe considerarsi sfortunato per essere in Italia, la nazione più colpita dal coronavirs. Non sono d'accordo. Mi sento fortunato ad essere in Italia in questo momento. L'Italia è più grande e più forte di questo virus. Mi manca terribilmente la mia famiglia e prego perché tutto vada bene, sono fiero di condividere questo momento con le persone italiane. Sii forte Italia, andrà tutto bene".