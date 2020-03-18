Menu Serie ASerie BSerie CCalcio EsteroFormazioniRisultati
Eventi LiveCalciomercato H24MobileNetworkRedazioneContatti
Canali Serie A AtalantaBolognaBresciaCagliariFiorentinaGenoaHellas VeronaInterJuventusLazioLecceMilanNapoliParmaRomaSampdoriaSassuoloSpalTorinoUdinese
Canali altre squadre AkragasAlessandriaAscoliAvellinoBariBeneventoCasertanaCataniaCatanzaroCesenaChievoFidelis AndriaGiana ErminioJuve StabiaLatinaLivornoNocerinaPalermoPerugiaPescaraPisaPordenonePotenzaRegginaSalernitanaSienaTernanaTrapaniTurrisVenezia
Altri canali Serie BSerie CChampions LeagueFantacalcioNazionali
NetworkEventi liveTMW RadioTMW MagazineTMW NewsCalciomercato h24

Toccante messaggio di Szczesny: "Fiero di condividere con gli italiani questo momento"

Toccante messaggio di Szczesny: "Fiero di condividere con gli italiani questo momento"TUTTOmercatoWEB.com
© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport
Oggi alle 11:12Serie A
di Simone Lorini

Un lungo messaggio di speranza dal portiere della Juventus Wojciech Szczesny su Instagram, che spiega il momento che sta vivendo personalmente il polacco e in generale il paese che lo ha accolto da ormai diversi anni: "Mentre ci continuiamo a preoccupare per le nostre famiglie e per i nostri cari, pregando che non siano affetti dal virus, continuiamo a chiederci come questo sia potuto accadere. Domande a cui potremmo non avere mai una risposta. Ma ci interroghiamo anche sul futuro: come questo cambierà la nostra società? Le cose torneranno alla normalità? Mi ha fatto pensare... Uno potrebbe considerarsi sfortunato per essere in Italia, la nazione più colpita dal coronavirs. Non sono d'accordo. Mi sento fortunato ad essere in Italia in questo momento. L'Italia è più grande e più forte di questo virus. Mi manca terribilmente la mia famiglia e prego perché tutto vada bene, sono fiero di condividere questo momento con le persone italiane. Sii forte Italia, andrà tutto bene".

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

While we keep worrying about our families and loved ones, praying that they won’t be affected by the virus ,we keep asking ourselves how and why this happened. Questions we may never find answers to. But we also wonder about the future. How will this affect our society? Will things get back to normal? And it made me think... One might consider himself unlucky to be in Italy in this moment - the country hit hardest by the virus. But I don’t agree. I feel lucky to here because I know this is a country that will beat this virus with unity and passion that Italians are famous for. For generations to come kids all over the world will study an incredible history of this country. They will learn about its beautiful art, its unique architecture, fashion, delicious food etc. Nowhere in the history books will you find anything about Covid-19. Because Italy is bigger, better and stronger than this virus. So while I terribly miss my family and pray for their well-being I’m proud to share this difficult moment with the people of Italy. Stay strong Italy, andrà tutto bene! 🇮🇹

Un post condiviso da Wojciech Szczesny (@wojciech.szczesny1) in data:

Articoli correlati
Juventus, Szczesny rinnovato e blindato. Ma occhio alla plusvalenza in caso di offerte Juventus, Szczesny rinnovato e blindato. Ma occhio alla plusvalenza in caso di offerte...
Emergenza Coronavirus, l'appello di Szczesny: "Fate come me, partecipate a raccolta fondi" Emergenza Coronavirus, l'appello di Szczesny: "Fate come me, partecipate a raccolta...
Juventus, Szczesny: "Ci giocheremo la qualificazione nella gara di ritorno" Juventus, Szczesny: "Ci giocheremo la qualificazione nella gara di ritorno"
Altre notizie Serie A
Le grandi trattative del Milan - 2008, lo sbarco di Ronaldinho e presentazione da star Le grandi trattative del Milan - 2008, lo sbarco di Ronaldinho e presentazione da star
Milan, con l'addio di Boban si complica il ritorno di Thiago Silva Milan, con l'addio di Boban si complica il ritorno di Thiago Silva
Ghirelli e il paragone con l'11/9: "Il calcio deve fermarsi di fronte a certe situazioni" Ghirelli e il paragone con l'11/9: "Il calcio deve fermarsi di fronte a certe situazioni"
LIVE TMW - Emergenza Coronavirus - Europeo e Copa America nel 2021. Firmato decreto Cura Italia liveEmergenza Coronavirus - Europeo e Copa America nel 2021. Firmato decreto Cura Italia
ESCLUSIVA TMW - Euro2021, le reazioni in Francia: "Rinvio inevitabile, ma i Bleus saranno stremati" esclusivaEuro2021, le reazioni in Francia: "Rinvio inevitabile, ma i Bleus saranno stremati"
Toccante messaggio di Szczesny: "Fiero di condividere con gli italiani questo momento" Toccante messaggio di Szczesny: "Fiero di condividere con gli italiani questo momento"
Ora rebus Serie A. Ripresa 2, 9 o 16 maggio: l'Italia pensa a luglio, la UEFA dice no Ora rebus Serie A. Ripresa 2, 9 o 16 maggio: l'Italia pensa a luglio, la UEFA dice no
ESCLUSIVA TMW - Euro2021, le reazioni in Finlandia: "Alcuni giocatori chiave sono in là con gli anni" esclusivaEuro2021, le reazioni in Finlandia: "Alcuni giocatori chiave sono in là con gli anni"...
Editoriale di Tancredi Palmeri Quel messaggio: ‘Ho appena fatto il test. Adesso ho il doppio della voglia di sconfiggerlo” Quel messaggio: ‘Ho appena fatto il test. Adesso ho il doppio della voglia di sconfiggerlo”“Ho letto il tuo editoriale su tuttomercatoweb....
Le più lette
1 LIVE TMW - Emergenza Coronavirus - Europeo e Copa America nel 2021. Firmato decreto...
2 FOCUS TMW - Coronavirus nel mondo del calcio: ecco i campionati fermi
3 Quel messaggio: ‘Ho appena fatto il test. Adesso ho il doppio della voglia di sconfiggerlo”...
4 TOP NEWS ore 24 - Anche Zaccagni positivo al Coronavirus. La Lazio si ritrova lunedì...
5 ESCLUSIVA TMW - Blomqvist, ieri calciatore oggi pizzaiolo: "In Italia scoperta la...
Ora in radio
Testa Coda 10:30Testa Coda live! Rubrica di approfondimento sulle prime quattro e le ultime tre...
TMW Radio News 12:05TMW Radio News Radio Giornale di approfondimento sportivo a cura della redazione...
Maracanã 13:05Maracanã Passa il pomeriggio in compagnia di Maracanã e di tutti gli aggiornamenti...
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
Editor: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n. 13/05 del 10/11/2005
Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello

Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione n. 18246
Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 53

Copyright © 2000-2020 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ®
Tutti i diritti riservati

P.IVA 01488100510
Redazione
Eventi TMW
Mobile
RSS
Contatti
Privacy Policy
VERSIONE MOBILE
TMW Radio
TMW News
TMW Magazine
TMW Mob Calcio 2000