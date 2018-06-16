  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

TOP NEWS Ore 20 - Messi chiede scusa. Juve in pole per Wilshere

16.06.2018 20:30 di Michele Pavese  Twitter:    articolo letto 23382 volte
© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

Le voci dei protagonisti, le esclusive, il calciomercato e tanto altro su TMW: di seguito le notizie più importanti della serata:

Milan, Musacchio nel mirino del Siviglia - Leggi la notizia, CLICCA QUI!

Russia 2018, la Danimarca batte di misura il Perù - Leggi la notizia, CLICCA QUI!

Arsenal, Wilshere non rientra nei piani di Emery. C'è la Juve - Leggi la notizia, CLICCA QUI!

Argentina, Messi chiede scusa: "Il rigore poteva cambiare la partita" - Leggi la notizia, CLICCA QUI!

Real Madrid, il veto a Conte posto da Sergio Ramos - Leggi la notizia, CLICCA QUI!

SPAL, Vicari richiesto da 4 club di A - Leggi la notizia, CLICCA QUI!

Inter, Rafinha disposto ad aspettare altri 15 giorni - Leggi la notizia, CLICCA QUI!

Atalanta, concorrenza alla Fiorentina per Soucek - Leggi la notizia, CLICCA QUI!

Croazia-Nigeria, le formazioni ufficiali: Mandzukic sfida Ighalo - Leggi la notizia, CLICCA QUI!
Altre notizie Serie A

EDITORIALE DI: Fabrizio Biasin

Juve e Douglas: il suo errore e quello "degli altri". Inter: ecco chi ha fretta di seppellire i nerazzurri. Milan: la ricetta di Gattuso (in barba alle "ombre"). Ridateci il Var, per carità. E su Barella...

Primo piano

...con Gustavo Gomez

...con Gustavo Gomez “Sono contento, al Palmeiras c’è una struttura incredibile. Sto giocando bene, ho continuità. Mi sono ambientato subito”. Così a TuttoMercatoWeb il difensore del Palmeiras, ex Milan, Gustavo Gomez. La sua situazione di mercato al Milan non è stata facile... “È stata una situazione...
