La Giovane Italia
Serie A

TOP NEWS Ore 20 - Schick out, Pogba sfida la Juve. Guarin parla a TMW

19.10.2018 20:30 di Giacomo Iacobellis  Twitter:    articolo letto 5743 volte
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Le voci dei protagonisti, le esclusive di mercato e tanto altro su TMW: di seguito le notizie più importanti della serata.

Le Leghe calcio europee contro l'Italia: "Troppi 4 posti in Champions" - Leggi la news, CLICCA QUI!

ESCLUSIVA TMW - Guarin: "L'Inter è la mia famiglia: tornerei anche gratis" - Leggi la news, CLICCA QUI!

TMW News - Ecco il derby di Milano. Berardi-Roma e il futuro di Barella - Leggi la news, CLICCA QUI!

Juventus, i convocati per il Genoa: assenti Spinazzola e Khedira - Leggi la news, CLICCA QUI!

Serie A, live dai campi - Gervinho-Vecino in gruppo. Schick salta la SPAL - Leggi la news, CLICCA QUI!

Pogba: "Chelsea e Juventus? Sono queste le gare che mi piace giocare" - Leggi la news, CLICCA QUI!

Roma, Schick non convocato domani per problemi muscolari - Leggi la news, CLICCA QUI!

ESCLUSIVA TMW - Tacopina: "Da sempre con Gravina: porterà il calcio nel futuro" - Leggi la news, CLICCA QUI!

Roma, Monchi non molla Herrera: Champions determinante - Leggi la news, CLICCA QUI!

Udinese, i convocati per il Napoli: recuperati Behrami e Teodorczyk - Leggi la news, CLICCA QUI!

SPAL, i convocati per la Roma: Djourou costretto a dare forfait - Leggi la news, CLICCA QUI!
EDITORIALE DI: Enzo Bucchioni

Higuain da il via libera per Ibra al Milan. Tutto fatto, lui deciderà entro novembre. Barella, l’Inter torna in pole. Conte al Real, ora si può. Figc, Gravina è l’uomo giusto  

Higuain da il via libera per Ibra al Milan. Tutto fatto, lui deciderà entro novembre. Barella, l’Inter torna in pole. Conte al Real, ora si può. Figc, Gravina è l’uomo giusto  

Primo piano

Inter-Milan e l'ultimo derby. Con Icardi mattatore al contrario

Inter-Milan e l'ultimo derby. Con Icardi mattatore al contrario L'ultimo derby è stato un derby unico, a modo suo. L'unico anno, e forse ultimo, in cui si è tenuto derby tra proprietà cinesi. Stavolta è Cina contro Stati Uniti, allora era Suning contro Yonghong Li. L'ultimo derby si è giocato il 4 aprile 2018, posticipato dopo la scomparsa del...
