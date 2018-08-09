Torino, attesa per Gibbs: il West Bromwich Albion cerca il sostituto

© foto di Imago/Image Sport

Il Torino lavora per arrivare a Kieran Gibbs (28), ma il West Bromwich Albion deve fare in fretta e trovare il suo sostituto poiché il mercato in entrata in Premier League chiude oggi. Tuttosport ricorda come l'offerta granata sia già arrivata: prestito con diritto di riscatto legate alle presenze del difensore ex Arsenal. Il WBA, nelle prossime ore, dovrà decidere se cedere il calciatore al Toro.