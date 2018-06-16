Torino, Borini e due argentini monitorati in caso di cessione di Falque

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

L'interesse del Valencia per Iago Falqué porta il Torino a valutare le eventuali alternative per non farsi trovare impreparato. Tuttosport riporta dell'interesse dei granata per Nicolas Gonzalez dell'Argentinos Juniors, sul quale c'è anche l'Inter. Altro argentino nel mirino è Matias Vargas, 21enne del Vélez Sarsfield. E occhio a Fabio Borini, recentemente riscattato dal Milan.