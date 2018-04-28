VERSIONE MOBILE
Serie A

Torino, Cairo: "Non voglio vendere il Toro. Mazzarri allenatore valido"

28.04.2018 06:45 di Marco Spadavecchia  Twitter:    articolo letto 149 volte
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Sarà ancora il presidente del Torino, Urbano Cairo. A dirlo è proprio il patron granata in occasione della tradizionale assemblea della Cairo Communication. "Non ho nessuna intenzione di vendere il Torino, questa società è cosa personale, non c'entra con il mio gruppo, comunque cerco di gestirla al meglio. Ho preso Mazzarri che è un valido allenatore, penso che lui possa ottenere buoni risultati".  

NIENTE BORSA - Nulla da fare, invece, per quanto riguarda un'eventuale quotazione sui mercati azionari del club. "Non esiste nessuna ragione per compiere questo passo - ha aggiunto ieri Cairo - e tra l'altro non è una mossa a cui ho mai pensato. E' vero che negli ultimi cinque anni il Toro ha avuto buoni risultati, ma non è d'attualità pensare a una quotazione del club granata". 
EDITORIALE DI: Niccolò Ceccarini

Spalletti-Inter, obiettivo contratto fino al 2021. Per Rafinha lavori in corso con il Barça. Futuro Allegri: occhio all’Arsenal. Juve forte su Pellegrini. Rui Patricio prima scelta del Napoli

Spalletti-Inter, obiettivo contratto fino al 2021. Per Rafinha lavori in corso con il Barça. Futuro Allegri: occhio all’Arsenal. Juve forte su Pellegrini. Rui Patricio prima scelta del Napoli

Primo piano

Claudio Nassi: concentrazione e superficialità

Claudio Nassi: concentrazione e superficialità Non c'è più sordo di chi non vuol sentire. So di andare controcorrente, come so che ha ragione Leo Longanesi: "L'Italia è un paese dove è meglio avere torto in molti che ragione in pochi", ma non posso esimermi dal farlo. Continuo a chiedermi come si possa dire che il calcio è cambiato,...
