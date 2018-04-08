Torino-Inter, Belotti-Icardi: gol pesanti per l'Europa

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

I leoni d'area pronti a ruggire: Belotti-Icardi, gol per l'Europa. Lo scrive nelle pagine interne la Gazzetta dello Sport presentando la sfida delle 12.30 tra Torino e Inter che è importantissima per entrambe le squadre. Il Gallo ha rialzato la cresta, è tornato a spingere il Torino, ed ora sfida - si legge - il killer di Rosario, a quota 24 gol ma che arriva al match con la rabbia per le occasioni fallite nel derby. Errori che sono costati due punti, ma oggi si ripropone l'occasione sorpasso sulla Roma.