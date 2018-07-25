Torino, Ljajic può salutare: piace a Celta, Spartak e Fulham

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

La Stampa in edicola scrive del futuro di Adem Ljajic, attaccante classe '91 ex Fiorentina, Roma e Inter attualmente in forza al Torino. Il serbo potrebbe salutare la formazione di Walter Mazzarri e interessa in Spagna (Celta Vigo) e in Russia (Spartak Mosca, che aveva già presentato un’offerta a gennaio), ma è seguito anche in Inghilterra dal Fulham.