Torino, Niang chiede di andar via: ci sono Bordeaux e Sampdoria

© foto di Imago/Image Sport

M'Baye Niang (23), secondo Tuttosport, ha chiesto al Torino di liberarlo. Il quotidiano in edicola scrive che i granata non vogliono cedere l'ex Milan in prestito per rientrare, almeno in parte, nell'investimento di 14 milioni di euro per acquistarlo. In questo momento, il nazionale senegalese interessa al Bordeaux ma anche alla Sampdoria di Marco Giampaolo.