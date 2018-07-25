  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Serie A

Torino, Obi resta nel mirino del Celta Vigo

25.07.2018 21:18
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Joel Obi può salutare il Torino entro la fine del mercato estivo. La Stampa in edicola questa mattina scrive che il centrocampista ex Inter interessa in Spagna, al Celta Vigo. Il classe '91 potrebbe così salutare la Serie A per un'esperienza nella Liga.

EDITORIALE DI: Tancredi Palmeri

Gattuso ha un alleato inaspettato per conservare il posto: eccolo. Antonio Conte sarebbe pronto, ma… La Juventus si gioca tutto per la Champions: ma se non parte nessuno, i conti rischiano

Gattuso ha un alleato inaspettato per conservare il posto: eccolo. Antonio Conte sarebbe pronto, ma… La Juventus si gioca tutto per la Champions: ma se non parte nessuno, i conti rischiano

Milan, sondaggio di Leonardo per Morata. Da Londra: servono 65-70 mln

Milan, sondaggio di Leonardo per Morata. Da Londra: servono 65-70 mln Secondo quanto si apprende da Sky, nelle scorse ore c'è stato un contatto tra Leonardo, nuovo dg dell'area tecnica del Milan, e l'entourage dell'attaccante Alvaro Morata del Chelsea. Higuain rimane un obiettivo, ma c'è stato un sondaggio. Dai Blues però è arrivata una richiesta molto...
