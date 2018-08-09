Torino, obiettivi Juan Jesus e Gonalons: Mazzarri spera nell'accelerata

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Il Torino lavora per Juan Jesus (27) e Maxime Gonalons (29). L'edizione odierna del quotidiano Tuttosport scrive che il tecnico granata Walter Mazzarri punta sul brasiliano e sul francese della Roma per potenziare difesa e centrocampo, sperando in un'accelerata per queste due trattative in quanto tra dieci giorni inizierà la Serie A.