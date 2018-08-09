  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Torino, obiettivi Juan Jesus e Gonalons: Mazzarri spera nell'accelerata

09.08.2018 12:54 di Marco Frattino  Twitter:    articolo letto 7267 volte
© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Il Torino lavora per Juan Jesus (27) e Maxime Gonalons (29). L'edizione odierna del quotidiano Tuttosport scrive che il tecnico granata Walter Mazzarri punta sul brasiliano e sul francese della Roma per potenziare difesa e centrocampo, sperando in un'accelerata per queste due trattative in quanto tra dieci giorni inizierà la Serie A.

EDITORIALE DI: Luca Marchetti

Modric ancora attesa, Keita si tratta ad oltranza. Bakayoko convinto ora si fa sul serio. Portieri Napoli e quello del Chievo. Ultima settimana...

