Torino, Petrachi ha le alternative a Gibbs: Bolingoli-Mbombo e Insua

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Il Torino attende novità dal West Bromwich Albion per Kieran Gibbs (28), ma il ds granata - secondo Tuttosport - Gianluca Petrachi sembra aver già individuato l'alternativa. Si tratta di Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo (23), terzino sinistro che gioca tra le file del Rapid Vienna. Il club austriaco non accetta prestiti e, in generale, formule diverse dalla cessione a titolo definitivo. Il calciatore di origine congolese viene valutato 3,5 milioni di euro. Ma non solo, perché interessa anche l'ex Liverpool e Atletico Madrid Emiliano Insúa (29), argentino che lo Stoccarda valuta 4-5 milioni di euro.