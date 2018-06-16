  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Serie A

Torino, si avvicina Bruno Peres ma si allontana Verissimo

16.06.2018 13:06
© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Sembra essersi ammorbidita la posizione di Bruno Peres, che si avvicina al ritorno al Torino. Secondo quanto riportato da Tuttosport le parti si sono avvicinate alla proposta granata di un quadriennale a un milione e mezzo di ingaggio più bonus. Manca ormai poco per il "sì". Più complicato il discorso Verissimo, con il Sao Paulo che vendendo Rodrygo al Real Madrid guadagnerebbe una cifra sufficiente da non aver necessità di fare altre cessioni. Sul giocatore ci sono anche Roma, Napoli, Lazio, Udinese, Marsiglia e Lione.
EDITORIALE DI: Niccolò Ceccarini

Nainggolan all’Inter si farà. Alisson-Real pista caldissima. Napoli: Politano se esce Callejon. Cancelo e Darmian, la Juve prova il doppio colpo

Nainggolan all’Inter si farà. Alisson-Real pista caldissima. Napoli: Politano se esce Callejon. Cancelo e Darmian, la Juve prova il doppio colpo

Primo piano

Inter, c'è il sì di Aleix Vidal. Ma i nerazzurri chiedono ancora tempo

Sulla Gazzetta dello Sport vengono raccontati i dettagli della trattativa dell'Inter col Barcellona per Aleix Vidal. L'esterno ha già dato il proprio ok alla destinazione nerazzurra, mentre l'Inter ha chiesto tempo per sistemare le note vicende legate al bilancio e al rientro imposto...
