Torna in campo l'Europa League: oggi la seconda giornata. Tutto il calendario dei gironi

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport
Oggi alle 06:30Serie A
di Lorenzo Di Benedetto

Questo il calendario completo dell'Europa League 2020/2021. Tre le formazioni italiane impegnate: Roma, Napoli e Milan. Per i giallorossi girone più semplice, mentre il Milan affronterà Lille, Celtic e Sparta Praga. La Real Sociedad l'avversario più duro per il Napoli.

GRUPPO A
Cluj 3
Roma 3
Young Boys 0
CSKA Sofia 0

Giovedì 22 ottobre
CSKA Sofia-Cluj 0-2
(53' Rondon, 74' Deac)
Young Boys-Roma 1-2
(14' Nsame, 69' Peres, 74' Kumbulla)

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Ore 21 Roma-CSKA Sofia
Ore 21 Cluj-Young Boys

Giovedì 5 novembre
Ore 18.55 Roma-Cluj
Ore 21 Young Boys-CSKA Sofia

Giovedì 26 novembre
Ore 18.55 CSKA Sofia-Young Boys
Ore 21 Cluj-Roma

Giovedì 3 dicembre
Ore 21 Roma-Young Boys
Ore 21 Cluj-CSKA Sofia

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 18.55 CSKA Sofia-Roma
Ore 18.55 Young Boys-Cluj

GRUPPO B
Arsenal 3
Molde 3
Rapid Vienna 0
Dundalk 0

Giovedì 22 ottobre
Rapid Vienna-Arsenal 1-2
(51' Fountas, 70' Luiz, 74' Aubameyang)
Dundalk-Molde 1-2
(35' Murray, 62' Hussain, 72' Omoijuanfo)

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Ore 21 Arsenal-Dundalk
Ore 21 Molde-Rapid

Giovedì 5 novembre
Ore 21 Arsenal-Molde
Ore 18.55 Rapid-Dundalk

Giovedì 26 novembre
Ore 18.55 Molde-Arsenal
Ore 21 Dundalk-Rapid

Giovedì 3 dicembre
Ore 21 Arsenal-Rapid
Ore 21 Molde-Dundalk

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 18.55 Dundalk-Arsenal
Ore 18.55 Rapid-Molde

GRUPPO C
Bayer Leverkusen 3
H.Beer Sheva 3
Slavia Praga 0
Nizza 0

Giovedì 22 ottobre
Bayer Leverkusen-Nizza 6-2
(11' Amiri, 16' Alario, 31' Gouiri, 61' Diaby, 79' e 83' Bellarabi, 87, Wirtz, 90' Claude Marice)
H.Beer Sheva-Slavia Praga 3-1
(45' Agudelo, 75' Provod, 86' e 88' Acolatse)

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Ore 21 Slavia-Bayer
Ore 21 Nizza-Hapoel

Giovedì 5 novembre
Ore 18.55 Hapoel-Bayer
Ore 18.55 Slavia-Nizza

Giovedì 26 novembre
Ore 21 Nizza-Slavia
Ore 21 Bayer-Hapoel

Giovedì 3 dicembre
Ore 21 Nizza-Bayer
Ore 21 Slavia-Hapoel

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 18.55 Bayer-Slavia
Ore 18.55 Hapoel-Nizza

GRUPPO D
Benfica 3
Rangers 3
Lech Poznan 0
Standard Liegi 0

Giovedì 22 ottobre
Standard Liegi-Rangers 0-2
(19' rig. Tavernier, 93' Roofe)
Lech-Benfica 2-4
(9' rig. Pizzi, 15' e 49' Ishak, 42', 60' e 93' Nunez)

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Ore 21 Benfica-Standard
Ore 21 Rangers-Lech

Giovedì 5 novembre
Ore 18.55 Benfica-Rangers
Ore 18.55 Lech-Standard

Giovedì 26 novembre
Ore 21 Rangers-Benfica
Ore 21 Standard-Lech

Giovedì 3 dicembre
Ore 21 Benfica-Lech
Ore 21 Rangers-Standard

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 18.55 Standard-Benfica
Ore 18.55 Lech-Rangers

GRUPPO E
Granada 3
Omonia Nicosia 1
PAOK Salonicco 1
PSV Eindhoven 0

Giovedì 22 ottobre
PAOK-Omonia Nicosia 1-1
(16' Bautheac, 56' Murg)
PSV Eindhoven-Granada 1-2
(46' Gotze, 57' Molina, 66' Machis)

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Ore 21 Omonia-PSV
Ore 21 Granada-PAOK

Giovedì 5 novembre
Ore 18.55 PAOK-PSV
Ore 18.55 Omonia-Granada

Giovedì 26 novembre
Ore 21 Granada-Omonia
Ore 21 PSV-PAOK

Giovedì 3 dicembre
Ore 21 Omonia-PAOK
Ore 21 Granada-PSV

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 18.55 PSV-Omonia
Ore 18.55 PAOK-Granada

GRUPPO F
AZ Alkmaar 3
Real Sociedad 3
Napoli 0
Rijeka 0

Giovedì 22 ottobre
Napoli-AZ Alkmaar 0-1
(57' De Wit)
Rijeka-Real Sociedad 0-1
(93' Jon)

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Ore 21 AZ-Rijeka
Ore 21 Real Sociedad-Napoli

Giovedì 5 novembre
Ore 18.55 Rijeka-Napoli
Ore 18.55 Real Sociedad-AZ

Giovedì 26 novembre
Ore 21 AZ-Real Sociedad
Ore 21 Napoli-Rijeka

Giovedì 3 dicembre
Ore 21 AZ-Napoli
Ore 21 Real Sociedad-Rijeka

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 18.55 Napoli-Real Sociedad
Ore 18.55 Rijeka-Napoli

GRUPPO G
Leicester 3
Braga 3
AEK 0
Zorya 0

Giovedì 22 ottobre
Leicester-Zorya 3-0
(29' Maddison, 45' Barnes, 67' Iheanacho)
Braga-AEK 3-0
(44' Galeno, 78' Paulinho, 88' Horta)

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Ore 18.55 AEK-Leicester
Ore 18.55 Zorya-Braga

Giovedì 5 novembre
Ore 21 Zorya-AEK
Ore 21 Leicester-Braga

Giovedì 26 novembre
Ore 18.55 Braga-Leicester
Ore 18.55 AEK-Zorya

Giovedì 3 dicembre
Ore 18.55 AEK-Braga
Ore 18.55 Zorya-Leicester

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 21 Braga-Zorya
Ore 21 Leicester-AEK

GRUPPO H
Lille 3
Milan 3
Celtic 0
Sparta Praga 0

Giovedì 22 ottobre
Sparta Praga-Lille 1-4
(45+1', 60' e 75' Yazici, 47' Dockal, 66' Ikone)
Celtic-Milan 1-3
(14' Krunic, 42' Diaz, 76' Elyounoussi, 90+2' Hauge)

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Ore 18.55 Milan-Sparta Praga
Ore 18.55 Lille-Celtic

Giovedì 5 novembre
Ore 21 Celtic-Sparta Praga
Ore 21 Milan-Lille

Giovedì 26 novembre
Ore 18.55 Sparta Praga-Celtic
Ore 18.55 Lille-Milan

Giovedì 3 dicembre
Ore 18.55 Milan-Celtic
Ore 18.55 Lille-Sparta Praga

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 21 Sparta Praga-Milan
Ore 21 Celtic-Lille

GRUPPO I
Villarreal 3
M.Tel Aviv 3
Qarabag 0
Sivasspor 0

Giovedì 22 ottobre
Villarreal-Sivasspor 5-3
(13' Kubo, 20' Bacca, 33' Kayode, 43' Yatabare, 57' Foyth, 64' Gradel, 74' e 78' Alcacer)
M.Tel Aviv-Qarabag 1-0
(10' Cohen)

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Ore 18.55 Qarabag-Villarreal
Ore 18.55 Sivasspor-Maccabi

Giovedì 5 novembre
Ore 18.55 Sivasspor-Qarabag
Ore 21 Villarreal-Maccabi

Giovedì 26 novembre
Ore 18.55 Maccabi-Villarreal
Ore 18.55 Qarabag-Sivasspor

Giovedì 3 dicembre
Ore 18.55 Qarabag-Maccabi
Ore 18.55 Sivasspor-Villarreal

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 21 Maccabi-Sivasspor
Ore 21 Villarreal-Qarabag

GRUPPO J
Tottenham 3
Royal Antwerp 3
Ludogorets 0
LASK 0

Giovedì 22 ottobre
Tottenham-LASK 3-0
(18' Lucas Moura, 27' aut. Andrade, 84' Son)
Ludogorets-Royal Antwerp 1-2
(46' Higino, 63' Gerkens, 70' Refaelov)

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Ore 18.55 LASK-Ludogorets
Ore 18.55 Antwerp-Tottenham

Giovedì 5 novembre
Ore 18.55 Ludogorets-Tottenham
Ore 21 Antwerp-LASK

Giovedì 26 novembre
Ore 18.55 LASK-Antwerp
Ore 21 Tottenham-Ludogorets

Giovedì 3 dicembre
Ore 18.55 LASK-Tottenham
Ore 18.55 Antwerp-Ludogorets

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 21 Tottenham-Antwerp
Ore 21 Ludogorets-LASK

GRUPPO K
CSKA Mosca 1
Wolfsberger 1
Feyenoord 1
Dinamo Zagabria 1

Giovedì 22 ottobre
Wolfsberger-CSKA Mosca 1-1
(5' Gaich, 42' rig. Liendl)
Dinamo Zagabria-Feyenoord 0-0

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Ore 18.55 CSKA-Dinamo
Ore 18.55 Feyenoord-Wolfsberger

Giovedì 5 novembre
Ore 21 Dinamo-Wolfsberger
Ore 21 Feyenoord-CSKA

Giovedì 26 novembre
Ore 18.55 Wolfsberger-Dinamo
Ore 18.55 CSKA-Feyenoord

Giovedì 3 dicembre
Ore 18.55 CSKA-Wolfsberger
Ore 18.55 Feyenoord-Dinamo

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 21 Wolfsberger-Feyenoord
Ore 21 Dinamo-CSKA

GRUPPO L
Hoffenheim 3
Slovan Liberec 3
Gent 0
Stella Rossa 0

Giovedì 22 ottobre
Slovan Liberec-Gent 1-0
(29' Yusuf)
Hoffenheim-Stella Rossa 2-0
(64' Baumgartner, 93' Dabbur)

Giovedì 29 ottobre
Ore 18.55 Stella Rossa-Slovan Liberec
Ore 18.55 Gent-Hoffenheim

Giovedì 5 novembre
Ore 21 Stella Rossa-Gent
Ore 21 Hoffenheim-Slovan Liberec

Giovedì 26 novembre
Ore 18.55 Slovan Liberec-Hoffenheim
Ore 18.55 Gent-Stella Rossa

Giovedì 3 dicembre
Ore 18.55 Stella Rossa-Hoffenheim
Ore 18.55 Gent-Slovan Liberec

Giovedì 10 dicembre
Ore 21 Slovan Liberec-Stella Rossa
Ore 21 Hoffenheim-Gent

