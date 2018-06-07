Udinese, incontro con l'agente di Barak per il rinnovo di contratto

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

In attesa del nuovo allenatore (Sanchez Flores e Gonzalez Soriano restano i due nomi in pole), l'Udinese si muove anche sotto il profilo dei rinnovi di contratto. Secondo quanto riporta La Gazzetta dello Sport, infatti, il club friulano avrebbe già messo in programma un incontro con l'agente di Barak per l'adeguamento dell'accordo ad oggi in scadenza nel 2022.