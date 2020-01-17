UFFICIALE: Hellas Verona, Liam Henderson ceduto all'Empoli

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Hellas Verona FC comunica di aver ceduto a Empoli FC - a titolo temporaneo con diritto di riscatto – le prestazioni sportive del calciatore Liam Henderson, che in gialloblù ha collezionato complessivamente 35 presenze, di cui 28 in serie B (con 3 gol), 4 in serie A e 3 in Coppa Italia, risultando fra gli artefici della promozione nella massima serie conquistata dall’Hellas ai playoff lo scorso 2 giugno al termine della gara di ritorno della finale contro il Cittadella. Hellas Verona FC augura a Liam Henderson le migliori fortune per il prosieguo della corrente stagione.