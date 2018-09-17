  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Una gran bella Spal. Terza volta senza subire gol

17.09.2018 22:49 di Andrea Losapio
Leonardo Semplici

Meccanismi collaudati, un 3-5-2 che sembra funzionare come un orologio. Un equilibratore di gioco che arriva dalla B, come Schiattarella, due che nei rispettivi club sono stati ceduti come degli esuberi, riferendosi a Kurtic - dall'Atalanta - e Missiroli, non efficace nel gioco del Sassuolo secondo De Zerbi. Ma non è solo questo: Gomis per ora sta vincendo il ballottaggio continuo con Milinkovic-Savic, ma la retroguardia si permette di lasciare fuori un mostro sacro del calcio svizzero come Djourou, per anni capace di giocare all'Arsenal, in Premier League.

E il gol? Prima o poi arriva, oggi grazie a Petagna (con un pizzico di fortuna nella seconda occasione, perché il tiro deviato da Toloi sarebbe finito più vicino alla bandierina) le altre volte con Antenucci. Un bel giocattolino che è divertente da guardare, perché arriva spesso alla conclusione. Terza vittoria su quattro, nove punti in classifica, alla pari del Napoli. E con un Paolo Mazza in più che potrebbe dare una spinta in più.
EDITORIALE DI: Fabrizio Biasin

Juve e Douglas: il suo errore e quello "degli altri". Inter: ecco chi ha fretta di seppellire i nerazzurri. Milan: la ricetta di Gattuso (in barba alle "ombre"). Ridateci il Var, per carità. E su Barella...

Juve e Douglas: il suo errore e quello "degli altri". Inter: ecco chi ha fretta di seppellire i nerazzurri. Milan: la ricetta di Gattuso (in barba alle "ombre"). Ridateci il Var, per carità. E su Barella...

