Vede bianconero e si scatena: la Juve non sa proprio fermare CR7

In Champions League segna sempre. Con la gara di ieri sono 10 le partite consecutive in cui Cristiano Ronaldo va in gol. Basterebbe questo a descrivere la grandezza di un giocatore capace di vincere 5 Palloni d’Oro negli ultimi anni. Ma come se non bastasse, i suoi numeri diventano ancora più sgargianti se letti in ottica Juventus. Nelle 6 partite giocate contro la Juve infatti il portoghese è sempre andato in gol, 9 in tutto. Compresa la perla, la magia da copertina di ieri sera, quella applaudita da tutto l’Allianz Stadium. Il dato, quello dei nove gol, diventa ancora più sconcertante se lo esaminiamo nel dettaglio: questi infatti sono arrivati in 10 tentativi nello specchio difeso da Gigi Buffon, quindi senza considerare le conclusioni finite alte o a lato. In pratica il 90% dei tiri che Ronaldo ha fatto verso la porta della Juventus ha portato all’esultanza del fenomeno madridista. Del gol di ieri si è già detto, ridetto, scritto e riscritto di tutto e di più. Ma questi dati, in fondo, spiegano bene la pesante e quasi irrimediabile sconfitta di ieri allo Stadium.