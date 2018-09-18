  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Via alla Champions: dalla Juve senza riscatto. Howedes riparte in Russia

18.09.2018 12:30 di Marco Conterio  Twitter:    articolo letto 3438 volte
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Esperienza e qualità. Solo che poi la sorte ha voluto che Benedikt Howedes s'infortunasse all'alba della sua avventura bianconera. Sussulti iniziali poi il crack. E' tornato a disposizione ma novembre è stato l'anticipato canto del cigno di un'esperienza che come punto più alto ha avuto lo scontro col Napoli poi perso. Alla Juventus, però, Howedes ha lasciato un buon ricordo nello spogliatoio, da silenzioso e sudato professionista. Solo che la Vecchia Signora ha poi deciso di non esercitare il riscatto dallo Schalke 04 e il tedesco ha dovuto emigrare in Russia. Alla Lokomotiv Mosca, Cenerentola della prima fascia del sorteggio, dove forma una coppia d'indubbia esperienza con il croato Vedran Corluka. Le fortunate di Montecarlo sono state Schalke 04, Porto e Galatasaray. Un girone totalmente impronosticabile, Howedes può far pesare la sua esperienza per la sesta esperienza in Champions della Lokomotiv. A partire da stasera. A partire dallo scontro di Istanbul contro il Galatasaray.
EDITORIALE DI: Fabrizio Biasin

Juve e Douglas: il suo errore e quello "degli altri". Inter: ecco chi ha fretta di seppellire i nerazzurri. Milan: la ricetta di Gattuso (in barba alle "ombre"). Ridateci il Var, per carità. E su Barella...

