Via alla Champions, le ultime di formazione delle gare del Gruppo A

Primo piano
La voce circolava già da questa mattina e a breve sarà ufficiale. Il Brescia, dopo l'esonero di David Suazo, ripartirà da Eugenio Corini in panchina. Il tecnico ex Chievo e Novara ha infatti firmato un contratto di un anno con opzione e sarà annunciato già in serata.
