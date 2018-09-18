  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Via alla Champions, le ultime di formazione delle gare del Gruppo A

18.09.2018 16:45 di Marco Conterio  Twitter:    articolo letto 689 volte
© foto di Imago/Image Sport

Via alle 21:00 alle due gare del Gruppo A, ovvero quelle tra Club Brugge e Borussia Dortmund e al big match tra Monaco e Atletico Madrid. Nei gialloneri atteso Sancho nel tridente: il millennial inglese dovrebbe prendere il posto di Pulisic, in mezzo dal 1' Witsel. Nel Brugge, invece, confermato il tandem con Rezaei e Wesley. Nell'altra sfida, out Subasic, Golovin, Jovetic e Barreca per i padroni di casa. Nell'Atletico, senza Savic, Arias e Kalinic, atteso il classico 4-4-2 dove si giocano un posto in mediana Rodri e Partey. Dietro più Gimenez di Hernandez in coppia con Godin.

Club Brugge (3-5-2): Letica; Poulain, Mechele, Denswil; Diatta, Vormer, Rits, Vanaken, Danjuma; Rezaei, Wesley.
Borussia Dortmund (4-3-3): Burki; Piszczek, Akanji, Diallo, Schmelzer; Dahoud, Weigl, Witsel; Sancho, Philipp, Reus.

Monaco (4-1-4-1): Benaglio; Sidibé, Glik, Jemerson, Henrichs; Ait Bennasser; Grandsir, Tielemans, Aholou, Chadli; Falcao.
Atletico Madrid (4-4-2): Oblak; Juanfran, Gimenez, Godin, Filipe Luiz; Koke, Rodri, Saul, Lemar; Griezmann, Diego Costa.
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

