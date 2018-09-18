Via alla Champions, le ultime di formazione su Stella Rossa-Napoli

Fonte: da Belgrado, Raimondo De Magistris

Esordio nella Champions League 2018/2019 per il Napoli di Carlo Ancelotti. Davanti, a Belgrado, la Stella Rossa che dovrebbe giocare con il 4-2-3-1. Davanti unica punta Boakye, sulla trequarti un dubbio, ovvero quello tra Jonathan Cafu, ex Bordeaux, ed Ebecilio. Certo di una maglia da titolare il simbolo della Stella Rossa, Krsticic, accanto a lui uno tra Causic e Jovicic. Napoli atteso con il 4-3-3 con la possibilità di vedere Verdi (o Insigne, favorito) e Callejon ai fianchi di Milik. In difesa occhio alle chance per Malcuit in luogo di Hysaj, in mediana non dovrebbero esserci sorprese con Zielinski e Allan ai fianchi di Hamsik, in vantaggio su Diawara.

Stella Rossa (4-2-3-1): Borjan; Stojkovic, Begenek, Savic, Rodic; Krsticic, Causic (Jovicic); Ben Nabohuane, Ebecilio (Jonathan Cafu), Marin; Boakye.

Napoli (4-3-3): Ospina; Malcuit (Hysaj), Albiol, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Allan, Hamsik (Diawara), Zielinski; Callejon, Milik, Insigne (Verdi).