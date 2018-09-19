Via alla Champions, le ultime su Viktoria Plzen-CSKA Mosca

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Alle 21:00 in campo l'altra gara del gruppo della Roma, ovvero quella tra Viktoria Plzen e CSKA Mosca. Atteso il classico schema a una punta per i cechi con Krmencik riferimento avanzato e Cermak alle sue spalle. Vrba ha tutti a disposizione e dovrebbe preferire Zeman a Petrzela sull'esterno alto d'attacco con la trequarti completata poi dal classe '95 nigeriano Moses Ekpai. Nel CSKA, invece, Goncharenko ha una lunga lista di indisponibili tra cui pure Abel Hernandez e Magnusson. Sarà 5-3-2 di contenimento e ripartenza, davanti dovrebbe trovare spazio Zhamaletdinov al fianco di Chalov. In mezzo Dzagoev a dettare tempi e regie, spazio anche per il croato in prestito dall'Everton, Vlasic.

Viktoria Plzen (4-2-3-1): Kozacik; Reznik, Pernica, Hubnik, Limbersky; Horava, Horosovsky; Moses Ekpai, Cermak, Zeman; Krmencik.

CSKA Mosca (5-3-2): Akinfeev; Mario Fernandes, Chernov, Bekao, Nabankin, Schennikov; Dzagoev, Oblyakov, Vlasic; Chalov, Zhamaletdinov.