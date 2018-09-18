Via alla Champions: Lozano per stupire ancora. Inter e Barça avvisate

© foto di Imago/Image Sport

Corre, Hirving Lozano. Segna, Hirving Lozano. Diciassette nell'ultima Eredivisie, poi un Mondiale da protagonista alla guida di una Nazionale non certo nobile ma sempre agguerrita e talentuosa come il suo Messico. Avrà gli occhi del mercato addosso, lui che a ventitre anni era già pronto per il grande salto in estate ma che concorde con il PSV Eindhoven ha deciso di restare per un'altra stagione. Per virtù e qualità, è uno degli esterni più talentuosi del calcio moderno. Piede destro, gioca ala sinistra e rientra per far gol. Poi ala destra, andando al cross o convergendo al centro ma sa fare pure il falso nueve o la seconda punta. E' nell'orbita di Mino Raiola che ha sussurrato il suo nome in estate alla Juventus. "Lo ha cercato il Barcellona", ha avuto modo di dire poi il padre, ma anche il Manchester United non ha certo fatto mistero dell'interesse e della stima per Chucky, scoperto dal PSV a peso d'oro, 8 milioni di euro, dal Pachuca, man of the match contro la Gigante ma al Mondiale modesta nazionale tedesca. E' l'uomo mercato indiscusso del PSV Eindhoven. Che oggi sfida il Barcellona dei Grandi attaccanti. Quelli maiuscoli. Quell'Olimpo che presto attende anche Hirving da Città del Messico.