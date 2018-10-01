Young Boys, Fassnacht: "Mi sarebbe piaciuto sfidare la Juve con CR7"

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Christian Fassnacht, 24enne esterno d’attacco svizzero e capocannoniere dello Young Boys, ha parlato così della sfida alla Juventus di domani dalle colonne di Tuttosport: "Mi sarebbe piaciuto di più affrontare la Juventus con Cristiano Ronaldo in campo, sarebbe stato più affascinante. E anche più giusto, l’espulsione di Valencia è stata scandalosa. Bisogna essere sinceri e realisti: siamo i primi a sapere che le nostre avversarie hanno budget ed esperienza superiori a noi. Però faremo il massimo per dare fastidio a tutti. Con il Manchester United abbiamo perso 3-0, ma hanno rischiato grosso nella prima mezzora: peccato non essere riusciti a segnare. Futuro? La Juve è il top, però siccome sono cresciuto negli anni in cui il Milan di Ancelotti conquistava le Champions mi affascinerebbero molto i rossoneri. Il Milan mi piace anche perché, proprio come noi dello Young Boys, sta tornando al top".