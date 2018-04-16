VERSIONE MOBILE
Serie B

Ascoli, Cosmi: "Gol iniziale un dramma psicologico"

16.04.2018 23:28 di Giuseppe Emanuele Frisone   articolo letto 716 volte
© foto di Federico Gaetano

Intrattenutosi nella sala stampa dello stadio Del Duca, l'allenatore dell'Ascoli Serse Cosmi si è così espresso dopo la sconfitta per 1-0 patita questa sera contro il Parma: "In queste due partite inspiegabilmente siamo tornati la squadra di qualche settimana fa. Oggi mi attendevo una reazione che invece non c’è stata dopo la gara di Foggia; è davvero un peccato perchè arrivati in questa fase del campionato bisognerebbe arrivare freschi e capire che certi palloni pesano il doppio. - sottolinea picenonews24.it - Il gol dopo 2′ è stato un dramma psicologico, abbiamo subito il colpo perdendo le distanze tra i reparti perdendo la nostra identità. Era legittimo aspettarsi una pronta reazione della squadra, ma subire quel gol in questo momento ci ha fatto sprecare tanto. In questa fase abbiamo perso giocatori importanti ed in forma come Carpani e Pinto. L’aspetto psicologico sicuramente ha influito, ma oggettivamente siamo questi. Non paragono i giocatori avversari ai miei, sarebbe poco onesto. Purtroppo quando hai giocatori forti, ma giovani, che devono prendersi tutte queste responsabilità può starci una paura. Dal girone di ritorno abbiamo avuto a disposizione solo due attaccanti di ruolo, con trequartisti fuori posizione. Monachello tira avanti la baracca dal girone di ritorno, è normale che sia stanco. Le scelte dei due centravanti? Prima era accusato di non giocare con le due punte, ma ho deciso di far rifiatare Varela e mi sembrava giusto dare una possibilità a Ganz di esprimere le sue potenzialità. La difesa a quattro? Diciamo che si è resa necessaria perchè Mengoni ha riscontrato un problema alla schiena nel riscaldamento, quindi l’ho richiamato in panchina. In definitiva però non mi è piaciuta un granchè”.
