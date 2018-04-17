Ascoli, Ganz: "Finché ci sarà da lottare, lotteremo"

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

L'attaccante dell'Ascoli Simone Andrea Ganz, intervenuto in conferenza stampa, ha espresso la propria amarezza per il ko interno subito contro il Parma: "Peccato non aver fatto gol. E’ andata così, le partite sono fatte di episodi, altrimenti finiva 1-1. Loro sono secondi in classifica ma avevamo preparato la partita in modo adeguato. Nel secondo tempo abbiamo avuto più difficoltà e non siamo riusciti ad agganciare la partita. Finché ci sarà da lottare, lotteremo. Non molleremo di un centimetro sicuramente. Sono un attaccante da area di rigore ma a me piace fare gol e purtroppo oggi non è andata”, rimarca picenonews24.it.