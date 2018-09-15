  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie B

Ascoli-Lecce, le formazioni ufficiali: Falco-La Mantia per Liverani

15.09.2018 14:27 di Marco Conterio  Twitter:    articolo letto 1659 volte
© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Queste le formazioni ufficiali della gara tra Ascoli e Lecce in programma alle ore 15:00.

Ascoli (4-3-1-2): Lanni; Laverone, Brosco, Padella, D'Elia; Frattesi, Casarini, Cavion; Baldini; Ninkovic, Ardemagni. A disp.: Perucchini, Bacci, Quaranta, Valentini, Troiano, De Santis, Addae, Valeau, Zebli, Beretta, Ganz, Kupisz. All. Vivarini.

Lecce(4-3-1-2): Vigorito; Fiamozzi, Lucioni, Cosenza, Calderoni; Petriccione, Arrigoni, Scavone; Mancosu; Falco, La Mantia. A disp.: Bleve, Lepore, Meccariello, Venuti Bovo, Haye, Tsonev, Tabanelli, Armellino, Torromino, Palombi, Pettinari. All. Liverani.
