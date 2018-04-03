VERSIONE MOBILE
Serie B

Bari, aumentano le voci sulla possibile penalizzazione

03.04.2018 23:25 di Ivan Cardia  Twitter:    articolo letto 4376 volte
© foto di Federico Gaetano

Aumentano le voci sulla possibile penalizzazione nei confronti del Bari. Dopo le indiscrezioni riportate dal Corriere del Mezzogiorno nei giorni scorsi, oggi anche Telenorba parla della possibilità che i biancorossi siano puniti addirittura con 2-3 punti di penalizzazione per delle irregolarità amministrative. Si attende, ovviamente, un commento da parte della società.
Juve: quel che accade dopo il Real. Inter: la questione cinese e il rinnovo di Icardi. Milan: Gattuso arrabbiato è la garanzia del Diavolo. Napoli: il triste saliscendi dal carro-Sarri. Fiorentina: a Udine, un mese dopo

