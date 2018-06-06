Bari, Paparesta sullo sfondo. Ma potrebbe tornare in sella

© foto di Federico Gaetano

In casa Bari è corsa contro il tempo per trovare i 5 milioni di euro che servono per non fallire. Il presidente Cosmo Giancaspro si è detto pronto a un sacrificio economico per salvare il club, ma se non dovesse farcela l'assemblea dei soci potrebbe interpellare il socio di minoranza Gianluca Paparesta, rimato finora in disparte, che potrebbe tornare in sella in una situazione molto simile a quella di due anni fa, ma a aprti invertite. Lo riporta La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno.