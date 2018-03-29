VERSIONE MOBILE
Serie B

Bari, Sabelli: "Non dobbiamo deprimerci, ma rifarci immediatamente"

29.03.2018 15:27 di Tommaso Maschio   articolo letto 506 volte
© foto di Federico Gaetano

Il terzino del Bari Stefano Sabelli ha parlato dopo la sconfitta contro l'Ascoli ha parlato ai microfoni del sito ufficiale esprimendo la propria amarezza per il risultato: “Purtroppo è andata male, ma l'importante è non deprimersi perché fra tre giorni giochiamo nuovamente e sarà fondamentale fare bene. Ci è mancato solo il gol, loro sono partiti forte, hanno trovato subito la rete e questo ha condizionato l'andamento della gara. - continua Sabelli – Ci spiace non essere riusciti a fare bene, ma tornare subito in campo è una cosa molto positiva per chi come noi ha voglia di rifarsi”.
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Serie A

EDITORIALE DI: Luca Marchetti

Prima le panchine, poi i colpi. Ecco i nodi da sciogliere. A cominciare da Napoli e Milan

