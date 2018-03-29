Bari, Sabelli: "Non dobbiamo deprimerci, ma rifarci immediatamente"

© foto di Federico Gaetano

Il terzino del Bari Stefano Sabelli ha parlato dopo la sconfitta contro l'Ascoli ha parlato ai microfoni del sito ufficiale esprimendo la propria amarezza per il risultato: “Purtroppo è andata male, ma l'importante è non deprimersi perché fra tre giorni giochiamo nuovamente e sarà fondamentale fare bene. Ci è mancato solo il gol, loro sono partiti forte, hanno trovato subito la rete e questo ha condizionato l'andamento della gara. - continua Sabelli – Ci spiace non essere riusciti a fare bene, ma tornare subito in campo è una cosa molto positiva per chi come noi ha voglia di rifarsi”.