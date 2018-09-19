Benevento, Asencio insidia Coda in attacco

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Il Benevento continua ad allenarsi in preparazione del derby. Il Mattino scrive che ieri c'è stata una seduta tardo-pomeridiana sul terreno dell'Imbriani. Per Tuia e Costa niente Salernitana, quindi toccherà di nuovo a Billong far coppia con Volta al centro della difesa come accaduto a Venezia. A centrocampo torna disponibile Nocerino, ma sarà difficile tenere fuori Bandinelli dopo la doppietta al «Penzo». Al centro dell'attacco Asencio insidia Coda.